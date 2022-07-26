Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

