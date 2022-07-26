Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,526 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

