Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.9 %

FCX opened at $28.29 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

