Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

