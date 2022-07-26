FTI Consulting (FCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.61. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 770.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 55.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

