Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

