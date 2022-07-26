Fusion Capital LLC Buys 265 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 209,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 375,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,288,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

