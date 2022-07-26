Fusion Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

