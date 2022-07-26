GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GB Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $5.47 on Monday. GB Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.
GB Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GB Group (GBGPF)
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.