GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $5.47 on Monday. GB Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

