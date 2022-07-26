GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $5.47 on Monday. GB Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.