Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded to “Negative” at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.67.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $238.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.58. Generac has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.