General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

GD opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.44.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 315,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,265 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 61,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

