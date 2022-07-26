Geneva Partners LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVDA stock opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

