Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$25.80 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.88.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.42%.

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. Insiders sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.07.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

