GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 182,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,560,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 284,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

