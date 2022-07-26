Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
GSS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
