Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $1.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Great Panther Mining Stock Down 15.0 %
GPL opened at $0.90 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $404.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.