Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $1.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Great Panther Mining Stock Down 15.0 %

GPL opened at $0.90 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $404.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

About Great Panther Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.