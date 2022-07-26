Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:GPL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $404.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

