Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.99

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and traded as low as $23.98. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 18,209 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWLIF shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

