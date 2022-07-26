Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

