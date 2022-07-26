Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) CEO Roderick Wong Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) CEO Roderick Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Price Performance

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.