Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $916.26 million, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

