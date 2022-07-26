HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

