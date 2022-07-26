Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 4,253 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

PG stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.