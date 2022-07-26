HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $415.00 by Analysts at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $577.72.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $290.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.38 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.12 and a 200 day moving average of $405.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

