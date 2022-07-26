Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

