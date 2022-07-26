Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HUN stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

