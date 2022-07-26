IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in IDEX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in IDEX by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $192.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

