Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INE. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$22.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -196.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

