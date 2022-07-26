Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.08% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $40.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.