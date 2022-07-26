InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 345.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

