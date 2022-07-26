International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000.

IWB opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

