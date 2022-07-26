International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3,241.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

