Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $426.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.01. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

