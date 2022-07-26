Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $316.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.44.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $219.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.12.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

