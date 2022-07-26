InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance
InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.29.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
