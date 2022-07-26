InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.