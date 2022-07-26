IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.63.

IQV stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

