iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.90

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and traded as low as $22.38. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 700,927 shares.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 348,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 224,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

