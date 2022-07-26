iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

