iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

