Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,925 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

