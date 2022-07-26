Jeffrey Robert Mason Acquires 207,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Robert Mason bought 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$111,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$625,050.

Torq Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORQ opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. Torq Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$48.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

