Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $129.30

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.30 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 130.20 ($1.57), with a volume of 203989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JUP. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.35).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £720.09 million and a PE ratio of 494.44.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,170.84).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

