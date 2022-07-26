KBR (KBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY22 guidance at $2.53-2.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR Stock Up 1.0 %

KBR opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $22,631,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,046 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

