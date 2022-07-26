Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

