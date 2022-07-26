Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. Fisker’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

