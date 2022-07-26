Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

MC opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

