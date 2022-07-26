Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.88.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0418 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

