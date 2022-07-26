Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 297 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTH stock opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

