Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 57,416 shares of company stock worth $2,067,891 and sold 55,775 shares worth $2,010,206. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,480.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11,071.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 335,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

