KeyCorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KEY opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

